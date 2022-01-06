Schools in Punjab to reopen tomorrow after winter break

LAHORE – All educational institutions in the country’s largest province Punjab will reopen on January 7 (Friday).

Reports in local media said the Punjab government has decided against extending winter vacations in public and private educational institutions in the province.

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas in a recent post on Twitter said ‘all schools of Punjab that had winter vacation till January 6th, 2022 will open tomorrow January 7th, 2022’.

All schools of Punjab that had winter vacation till January 6th, 2022 will open tomorrow January 7th, 2022. We welcome our students and teachers back to school. Please follow COVID SOPs issued by the government. — Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) January 6, 2022

Raas also welcomed students and teachers back to school however he urged students and staff to follow SOPs issued by the government in wake of the recent surge of Covid-19.

On December 21, the Punjab government had notified a revised winter vacation schedule, with separate dates for the various districts of the province that are not witnessing particularly high levels of smog.

The notification by the School Education Department cited that all public and private educational institutions in Kasur, Sialkot, Narowal, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Pakpattan, Sheikhupura, Okara, Vehari, Khanewal, Lahore, Khushab, Hafizabad, Multan, Lodhran, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Sargodha, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Nankana Sahib and Jhang were to observe holidays from December 23 to January 6.

Meanwhile, schools, and colleges in Jhelum, Mianwali, Attock, Muzaffargarh, Chakwal, Bhakkar, Rawalpindi, Rajanpur, Layyah, Rahim Yar Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Chiniot will observe winter vacations from January 3-13 and in the meanwhile will continue the ongoing vaccination drive in schools.