03:30 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
Superstar Shaan Shahid reveals why he refused to work in Bollywood
Pakistani film star Shaan Shahid is not only rules the silver screen but also the undisputed king of people's hearts. With his larger than life persona, the superstar has always been vocal about his stance on local artists working in the foreign industry, in particular, Bollywood.

Recently, the 50-year-old appeared in a talk show hosted by the veteran actor Noman Ijaz to celebrate the 100th episode, the Waar actor had many revelations up his sleeves.

Delving into details about his career trajectory, Shaan shed light on his stance and reservations about working in Bollywood.

Revealing why he said “NO” to Bollywood when offered a role in the film “Ghajini”, the legendary actor commented that he didn’t understand why he was offered the role. Secondly, since it was a negative character who was involved in human trafficking, he didn't want his fans and audience to associate him with such an inhumane character.

Moreover, he mentioned that after rejecting that the Bollywood offer he faced many difficulties in Pakistan that shocked him.

