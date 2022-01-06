Superstar Shaan Shahid reveals why he refused to work in Bollywood
Share
Pakistani film star Shaan Shahid is not only rules the silver screen but also the undisputed king of people's hearts. With his larger than life persona, the superstar has always been vocal about his stance on local artists working in the foreign industry, in particular, Bollywood.
Recently, the 50-year-old appeared in a talk show hosted by the veteran actor Noman Ijaz to celebrate the 100th episode, the Waar actor had many revelations up his sleeves.
Delving into details about his career trajectory, Shaan shed light on his stance and reservations about working in Bollywood.
Revealing why he said “NO” to Bollywood when offered a role in the film “Ghajini”, the legendary actor commented that he didn’t understand why he was offered the role. Secondly, since it was a negative character who was involved in human trafficking, he didn't want his fans and audience to associate him with such an inhumane character.
Moreover, he mentioned that after rejecting that the Bollywood offer he faced many difficulties in Pakistan that shocked him.
Shaan urges PM Imran to ban all Indian content in ... 12:47 PM | 12 Dec, 2021
Pakistani top actor Shaan Shahid has requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to have a complete ban from content across the ...
- The Agricultural Emergency Program Subsidy on Wheat Herbicides10:16 PM | 5 Jan, 2022
- Animals health and providing medicines12:57 PM | 3 Jan, 2022
- What is Green manure and its benefits07:26 AM | 1 Jan, 2022
- Why soil drenching is important in agriculture?12:06 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
- Why farm yard manure use is essential?08:49 AM | 25 Dec, 2021
- Shaheen, Rizwan in running as voting opens for ICC Cricketer of the ...04:30 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
-
-
- Schools in Punjab to reopen tomorrow after winter break03:00 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
-
-
-
- Celebrities spotted at Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar's son Aabi Khan's ...07:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Top Viral Moments of 2021 in Pakistan07:00 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
- Sports Year Ender 2021: A glimpse at Pakistan’s historic moments07:30 PM | 29 Dec, 2021