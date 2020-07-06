Five killed, several injured in rain related incidents in Karachi

KARACHI – At least five people were killed in different incidents occurred in parts of Karachi due to torrential rains on Monday.

Besides claiming lives, the spell of the monsoon also caused troubles for commuters due to pools of rain and sewage water on roads.

Also, more than 200 K-Electric feeders also tripped causing massive loadshedding in Karachi.

Two people died as the roof of a house collapsed in Ibrahim Hyderi, while a minor girl died when a wall fell down in Malir's Shamsi Society.

A woman was electrocuted to death in Liaquatabad, while a child died of electrocution in Mominabad, Orangi Town, local media reported.

In another incident, several people were injured after a pole-mounted transformer fell in Ibrahim Hyderi.

A minor boy and a person injured in wall collapse and tree uprooted incident.