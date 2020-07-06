JIT reports on Uzair Baloch, Baldia Town factory made public

KARACHI – The Sindh government on Monday make public joint investigation reports on Baldia Town factory incident, criminal Uzair Bacloch, revealing the shocking facts.

The Uzair Baloch JIT report revealed the gangster cleared Intermediate exams in 2003 and joined his father’s transport business.

Detailing its entrance in illegal activities, it said that Uzair joined Rahman Dacoit gang the same year in order to avenge the murder of his father, who was killed by Arshad Pappu.

Following the killing of Rehman daoit, he got the lead role in gang war against Pappu and Ghaffar Zikri groups.

He had confessed to killing numbers of people, security personnel, besides attacking police stations.

“ln March 2013, Arshad Pappu was brutally killed by Uzair's gangsters, which made Uzair Baloch the undisputed criminal king of Lyari. However, soon after the murder of Arshad Pappu, PAC gangsters developed an internal rift, where after its mainstay Noor Muhammad @ Baba Ladla, separated his group which created another strife in Lyari with Uzair Baloch gang having the upper hand,” it added.

The JIT recommended that the accused should be tried under Army Act.

JIT Nisar Morai

Baldia Factory Carnage

The JIT report revealed that the Baldia Town factory was put on fire after its owners refused to pay Rs200 extortion money.

The reports also called it a terrorism act rather an accident. Over 250 people have lost their lives in the deadly incident in 2012 in Karachi.

The JIT further revealed negligence showed by police in the case, adding that the police tried to hold owners of the factory responsible instead of investigating other aspects of the mass killing incident.