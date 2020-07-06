CPEC — Pakistan, China ink deal for 700MW Azad Pattan Hydel Power Project
07:20 PM | 6 Jul, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and China on Monday signed an agreement for construction of Azad Pattan Hydel Power Project.

Prime Minister Imran Khan witnessed the signing of the agreement with China Gezhouba for Azad Pattan Hydropower Project at a ceremony.

As part of CPEC, with an investment of $1.5 billion and 700.7 megawatts of electricity, Azad Pattan will involve no fuel import, enabling the country to move towards cheaper and greener power while generating local job opportunities.

The project is located at River Jhelum and is expected to be completed in 2026. 

Addressing the signing ceremony of the agreement, the Prime Minister said China Pakistan Economic Corridor project will prove to be a milestone in the country's development and prosperity.

He said China is emerging as an economic power on the world's map and Pakistan can learn a lot from its development.

Imran Khan termed the CPEC future of Pakistan.

