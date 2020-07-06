Saudi Arabia announces new SOPs for Hajj 2020

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia has announced new health protocols for Hajj 2020 pilgrims in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

A statement issued by the Center for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) says pilgrims without permits will not be allowed entrance to holy sites, Mina, Muzdalifah and Arfat, starting from Sunday 28 of Dhu al-Qi'dah 1441 AH corresponding to July 19, 2020 AD until the end of Sunday 12 of Dhu al-Hijjah 1441 AH corresponding to August 2 2020

The kingdom also imposed ban on touching or kissing the honorable Kaaba or the Black Stone.

Besides stressing social distancing, “The controls allow prayers in congregation with an emphasis on wearing a cloth mask during the congregational prayer, and keeping the distance between the worshipers, ”said the statement.

In June, the kingdom decided to not allow Muslims from other countries to attend rituals due to coronavirus. It also decided to limit domestic pilgrims attending the Hajj to around 1,000 to prevent the spread of infection.