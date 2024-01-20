Over 140 killed in last 24 hours as Israeli forces move closer to crowded areas in Gaza

Search

Web Desk
09:32 AM | 20 Jan, 2024
Source: File Photo

JERUSALEM – Despite losing support from the international community, Israel continues bombardment on Gaza and its forces are now advancing into crowded areas, with the death toll standing at 24,762.

After three months of relentless attacks, the death toll currently stands at 24,762, while a number of injured personnel moved up to 62,108 since the start of skirmishes.

A large number of victims were said to be under the rubble as ambulance and civil defense crews could not reach them, and there is no safe area in the enclave amid widespread attacks. Around 85pc of Palestinians have been displaced by the Israeli onslaught, while the majority of them are living without shelter.

As days passed, Jewish forces are advancing into southern Gaza, and Gaza’s most vulnerable population is under threat. Explosions continue to rock Khan Younis this week.

Meanwhile, Nasser Hospital, the only medical facility still partly working in Gaza, is on verge of shutdown amid Israeli bombardments.

Israeli claims fighting Hamas, but the ground forces are not trying to avoid civilian casualties.

Besides the relentless bombing, Gaza continues to face blackouts as there has been no internet for straight eighth day, the longest outage of fighting.

Israel to face genocide charges at UN top court as Gaza death toll rises

