DG ISPR, Information minister review Pakistan's diamond jubilee arrangements

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and military spokesperson Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Babar Iftikhar reviewed the arrangements to celebrate Pakistan’s diamond jubilee celebrations.

According to state broadcaster, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting officials briefed minister and the military spokesman on the 75th-anniversary celebrations.

The meeting reviewed the proposed celebrations and preparations for the 75th anniversary of the founding of Pakistan.

وزارت اطلاعات و نشریات اور آئی ایس پی آر کا ملک بھر میں قیام پاکستان کی ڈائمنڈ جوبلی تقریبات شایان شان طریقے سے منانے کے لئے پلان کا جائزہ

وفاقی وزیر اطلاعات و نشریات مریم اورنگزیب اور

ڈائریکٹر جنرل آئی ایس پی آر میجر جنرل بابر افتخار کی اجلاس میں شرکت https://t.co/nexqNrvC17 pic.twitter.com/RdqUgJZfcZ — Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (@MoIB_Official) July 6, 2022

Different Pakistani cultures and colours of the federation of Pakistan will be included in the celebrations to promote national unity, and solidarity, per the report.

The meeting was apprised that competitors will take part in the national songs contests and the winning candidate’s song would be aired on the national broadcast from August 11 to 14.

Marriyum Aurangzeb and Maj-Gen Babar expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made for the nationwide celebrations.

Marriyum also appreciated the spirit and devotion of the teams and departments and their preparations for the national events.