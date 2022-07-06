DG ISPR, Information minister review Pakistan's diamond jubilee arrangements
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and military spokesperson Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Babar Iftikhar reviewed the arrangements to celebrate Pakistan’s diamond jubilee celebrations.
According to state broadcaster, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting officials briefed minister and the military spokesman on the 75th-anniversary celebrations.
The meeting reviewed the proposed celebrations and preparations for the 75th anniversary of the founding of Pakistan.
وزارت اطلاعات و نشریات اور آئی ایس پی آر کا ملک بھر میں قیام پاکستان کی ڈائمنڈ جوبلی تقریبات شایان شان طریقے سے منانے کے لئے پلان کا جائزہ— Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (@MoIB_Official) July 6, 2022
وفاقی وزیر اطلاعات و نشریات مریم اورنگزیب اور
ڈائریکٹر جنرل آئی ایس پی آر میجر جنرل بابر افتخار کی اجلاس میں شرکت https://t.co/nexqNrvC17 pic.twitter.com/RdqUgJZfcZ
Different Pakistani cultures and colours of the federation of Pakistan will be included in the celebrations to promote national unity, and solidarity, per the report.
The meeting was apprised that competitors will take part in the national songs contests and the winning candidate’s song would be aired on the national broadcast from August 11 to 14.
Marriyum Aurangzeb and Maj-Gen Babar expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made for the nationwide celebrations.
Marriyum also appreciated the spirit and devotion of the teams and departments and their preparations for the national events.
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Nawal Saeed melts hearts with new sizzling photos in saree11:10 PM | 6 Jul, 2022
- Michael Weisz’s YieldStreet faces litigation of over £100 million10:48 PM | 6 Jul, 2022
- Asad Zaman makes into Punjab Junior Tennis quarterfinals10:20 PM | 6 Jul, 2022
- DG ISPR, Information minister review Pakistan's diamond jubilee ...09:54 PM | 6 Jul, 2022
- In telephone call with Blinken, FM Bilawal reiterates commitment for ...09:29 PM | 6 Jul, 2022
- Nora Fatehi’s new video of playing cricket in saree goes viral06:06 PM | 6 Jul, 2022
- Fia Khan’s new bold pregnancy photoshoot with family goes viral05:18 PM | 6 Jul, 2022
- Dolly’s new TikTok video goes viral03:42 PM | 6 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022