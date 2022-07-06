DG ISPR, Information minister review Pakistan's diamond jubilee arrangements
Web Desk
09:54 PM | 6 Jul, 2022
DG ISPR, Information minister review Pakistan's diamond jubilee arrangements
Source: ISPR
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and military spokesperson Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Babar Iftikhar reviewed the arrangements to celebrate Pakistan’s diamond jubilee celebrations.

According to state broadcaster, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting officials briefed minister and the military spokesman on the 75th-anniversary celebrations.

The meeting reviewed the proposed celebrations and preparations for the 75th anniversary of the founding of Pakistan.

Different Pakistani cultures and colours of the federation of Pakistan will be included in the celebrations to promote national unity, and solidarity, per the report.

The meeting was apprised that competitors will take part in the national songs contests and the winning candidate’s song would be aired on the national broadcast from August 11 to 14.

Marriyum Aurangzeb and Maj-Gen Babar expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made for the nationwide celebrations.

Marriyum also appreciated the spirit and devotion of the teams and departments and their preparations for the national events.

More From This Category
Michael Weisz’s YieldStreet faces litigation of ...
10:48 PM | 6 Jul, 2022
In telephone call with Blinken, FM Bilawal ...
09:29 PM | 6 Jul, 2022
Action sought against Imran Khan, Yasmin Rashid ...
08:49 PM | 6 Jul, 2022
IT and Textile could play critical role in ...
08:12 PM | 6 Jul, 2022
Sindh announces public holidays for Eidul-Adha ...
07:31 PM | 6 Jul, 2022
Pakistan Railways cuts train fares by 30pc on ...
06:32 PM | 6 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sunny Leone’s new video of getting body massage goes viral
07:04 PM | 6 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr