Asad Zaman makes into Punjab Junior Tennis quarterfinals
LAHORE – Rising star Asad Zaman outpaced Hamza Jawad 6-1 in the boys U-18 semifinals to reach the final of the Kamran Steel Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2022 here at Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah on Wednesday.
Asad Zaman of Ali Embroidery was up against Hamza Jawad in the boys U-18 semifinal. Asad dominated the match right from the word go and didn’t allow his opponent play freely, thus winning the crucial match with utmost ease as they score was 6-1 in favour of Asad Zaman. Asad thanked his coach and mentor Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) for training and coaching him so hard that his sincere efforts have been bearing fruit in shape of national titles one after another.
In the boys U-16 semifinal, Kashan Tariq beat Aized Khalil 7-6. In the boys U-14 quarterfinal, Eesa Bilal beat Ibrahim Sufi 6-0. In the boys/girls U-12 quarterfinal, Aalay Husnain beat Romail Shahid 6-1. In the boys/girls U-10 quarterfinals, Hajra Suhail beat Hassan Alam 6-0 and Zayd Ahmad beat Aized Siraj 6-1.
