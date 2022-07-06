Fia Khan’s new bold pregnancy photoshoot with family goes viral
Share
Popular model Fia Erken Khan has surely mastered the art of looking gorgeous all the time. Documenting her pregnancy enthusiastically, the mommy to be left her fans delighted as she flaunted her baby bump.
The Besharam actress married her Turkish beau Tolga Erken in an adorable wedding ceremony at a local hotel in Berlin.
Khan who is expecting her second baby with her husband looked radiant in her latest photos which were posted on her Instagram handle.
"And that’s a wrap of my pregnancy shoot . Here the elder Sister’s to be my biggest support system & some family shots ❤️ Thanks a lot @babyklick_dot_com for these amazing pictures ! #momtobe #sistertobe #pregnancyphotoshoot", she captioned.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Model Fia Khan faces backlash over bold pregnancy ... 11:51 AM | 2 Jul, 2022
KARACHI - Pakistan’s supermodel and occasional actor Sofia Khan, better known as Fia Khan, is on the receiving ...
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Rana Sanaullah says recordings made to expose criminal offences not ...05:44 PM | 6 Jul, 2022
-
-
- Pakistan trims budget for armed forces development programme to ...04:52 PM | 6 Jul, 2022
- 'National tragedy': Monsoon rains, flash floods kill 77 in Pakistan04:24 PM | 6 Jul, 2022
-
-
- Babar Azam all praise for Fahad Mustafa’s new film 'Quaid-e-Azam ...04:00 PM | 6 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022