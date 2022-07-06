Fia Khan’s new bold pregnancy photoshoot with family goes viral

Popular model Fia Erken Khan has surely mastered the art of looking gorgeous all the time. Documenting her pregnancy enthusiastically, the mommy to be left her fans delighted as she flaunted her baby bump.

The Besharam actress married her Turkish beau Tolga Erken in an adorable wedding ceremony at a local hotel in Berlin.

Khan who is expecting her second baby with her husband looked radiant in her latest photos which were posted on her Instagram handle.

"And that’s a wrap of my pregnancy shoot . Here the elder Sister’s to be my biggest support system & some family shots ❤️ Thanks a lot @babyklick_dot_com for these amazing pictures ! #momtobe #sistertobe #pregnancyphotoshoot", she captioned.

