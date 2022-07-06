Nora Fatehi’s new video of playing cricket in saree goes viral
Bollywood's dance and glam diva Nora Fatehi has been stealing hearts with her drop-dead gorgeous look and killer dance moves ever since her claim to fame Dilbar.
Apart from her dancing skills, the Kusu Kusu star also has a knack for sports as she showcases her skills in the latest video that has gone viral on the internet.
Playing South Asia's most played sport and excelling in it, the video of the Fatehi playing cricket in saree has been loved by the fans.
In the video, Nora is spotted getting cricket lessons from the former captain of the Indian women’s cricket team Mithali Raj on the sets of ‘Dirty Little Secret’.
On the work front, Nora Fatehi co-judges the dance show Dance Deewane Juniors with Neetu Kapoor and choreographer Marzi Pestonji.
Moreover, she also debuted as a director with the international single Dirty Little Secret, her third song as a singer. She collaborated with Zach Knight.
