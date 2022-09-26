First Pakistani woman joins Koenigsegg Automotives
Share
Gone are the days when Pakistani women would only dream about excelling in life and building a career for themselves. A proud moment for the country as the first-ever Pakistani woman, Amna Mustabeen Baig, has started working at the Supercar Automotive Engineer at Koenigsegg.
Baig holds a Master’s degree from the UK in Business Management and another master’s in Supply Chain Management from Sweden. Baig has more than three years of experience working as an automotive engineer. She has also worked for other well-known Swedish automotive companies such as Volvo Trucks and Scania.
With Baig's appointment, women’s roles in the automotive industry have been augmented to a great extent.
View this post on Instagram
For the unversed, Koenigsegg Automotive AB is a Swedish manufacturer of high-performance sports cars based in Sweden. Usually, this industry is a male-dominated industry.
Earlier, Farukh Kamran, a young Pakistani graduate from UET, became a part of the Swedish hypercar brand, Koenigsegg.
Samina Baig becomes first Pakistani woman to ... 10:00 AM | 22 Jul, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Renowned mountaineer Samina Baig added another feather to her cap by becoming the first Pakistani ...
-
-
-
-
- Rabi-ul-Awal moon not sighted in Pakistan; Eid Milad-un-Nabi on ...07:39 PM | 26 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022