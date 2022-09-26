First Pakistani woman joins Koenigsegg Automotives

Noor Fatima
09:05 PM | 26 Sep, 2022
First Pakistani woman joins Koenigsegg Automotives
Gone are the days when Pakistani women would only dream about excelling in life and building a career for themselves. A proud moment for the country as the first-ever Pakistani woman, Amna Mustabeen Baig, has started working at the Supercar Automotive Engineer at Koenigsegg.

Baig holds a Master’s degree from the UK in Business Management and another master’s in Supply Chain Management from Sweden. Baig has more than three years of experience working as an automotive engineer. She has also worked for other well-known Swedish automotive companies such as Volvo Trucks and Scania.

With Baig's appointment, women’s roles in the automotive industry have been augmented to a great extent. 

For the unversed, Koenigsegg Automotive AB is a Swedish manufacturer of high-performance sports cars based in Sweden. Usually, this industry is a male-dominated industry.

Earlier, Farukh Kamran, a young Pakistani graduate from UET, became a part of the Swedish hypercar brand, Koenigsegg.  

