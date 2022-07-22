Samina Baig becomes first Pakistani woman to climb K2
ISLAMABAD – Renowned mountaineer Samina Baig added another feather to her cap by becoming the first Pakistani woman to scale the world’s second highest peak, K2, on Friday morning.
Baig summited what is also known as savage mountain (8611 meters) this morning at 7:42am as she along with her team stopped the push on Thursday due to extreme weather condition.
The 31-year-old, who is also the first female Mount Everest conqueror from Pakistan, was part of a ten-member team.
Social media users have showered praises on Samina Baig for his courageous feat.
Congratulations Pakistan!!!! 🇵🇰♥️🇵🇰♥️#SaminaBaig has reached the summit of K2, Pakistan's highest peak a while ago at 7:42 am!!! 🏔️💪 This is for the first team that a #Pakistani woman has stood atop the world's second highest peak! ♥️🇵🇰— The Karakoram Club (@KarakoramClub) July 22, 2022
Prayers for their safe return Inshallah! pic.twitter.com/XMezO5TA6z
Samina Baig becomes first Pakistani woman to summit world's 2nd highest peak, 8611m K2.— Hamza 🇵🇰 (@PTI_Lion26) July 22, 2022
MashAllah Congratulations. Keep it up!!#SaminaBaig pic.twitter.com/0hZiY5pNks
Congratulations Samina Baig the first Pakistani woman summit Mountain K2#k2 #mountains #saminabaig pic.twitter.com/a4ho5ojhd0— Mr. Peace 🕊️ (@Naveedkhoja2) July 22, 2022
Proud of you Samina Baig !!!!! https://t.co/1owKaaDUFQ— Kamran Arshad (@kamranarshad) July 22, 2022
Born in Gilgit-Baltistan, at the age of 22, Baig became the first Pakistani woman to scale Mount Everest, the highest mountain in the world, in 2013.
Pakistan's first female Everest conqueror Samina ... 01:19 PM | 27 Feb, 2018
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s first woman to have climbed Mount Everest, Samina Baig has been appointed the National ...
