Samina Baig becomes first Pakistani woman to climb K2

10:00 AM | 22 Jul, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Renowned mountaineer Samina Baig added another feather to her cap by becoming the first Pakistani woman to scale the world’s second highest peak, K2, on Friday morning.

Baig summited what is also known as savage mountain (8611 meters) this morning at 7:42am as she along with her team stopped the push on Thursday due to extreme weather condition.

The 31-year-old, who is also the first female Mount Everest conqueror from Pakistan, was part of a ten-member team.

Social media users have showered praises on Samina Baig for his courageous feat.

Born in Gilgit-Baltistan, at the age of 22, Baig became the first Pakistani woman to scale Mount Everest, the highest mountain in the world, in 2013.

Pakistan's first female Everest conqueror Samina ... 01:19 PM | 27 Feb, 2018

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s first woman to have climbed Mount Everest, Samina Baig has been appointed the National ...

