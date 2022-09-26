Rihanna gears up to headline Superbowl LVII Halftime 2023

Hollywood actor and singer Rihanna will be performing at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in February 2023 while Roc Nation also affirmed this through a statement released on Sunday.

Earlier, Apple Music shared a photo of Rihanna’s distinctively tattooed hand holding an NFL-branded football, after which the Work singer cryptically shared the same image later.

The Umbrella singer also shared a picture of an NFL-branded football on her Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL (@nfl)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

The Oceans singer has not released an album since 2016 yet vaguely hinted about two different albums. Regardless, the announcement was enough to hype up fans of the Oceans 8 star, hoping to see her primetime appearance.

It has also been reported that Rihanna was also offered to headline the 2019 Halftime show but turned down the offer in a decision to show solidarity with Colin Kaepernick.

For the unversed, The Super Bowl LVII halftime show is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona.

This is the first year that Apple Music will serve as a sponsor for the halftime show, replacing the NFL’s longtime partner Pepsi.

Earlier this year, the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show assembled a star-studded crew of artists including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar achieving five Creative Arts Emmy nominations and won three Creative Arts Emmys, including outstanding live variety special — a first-ever for the Halftime show.

Past Super Bowl Halftime Show performances featured The Weeknd, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Prince, Madonna and many others.