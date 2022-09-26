Mawra Hocane calls Pakistan a "playground for murderers" following Sarah Inam's killing

The shocking news of the gruesome murder of Sarah Inam, the daughter-in-law of columnist Ayaz Amir and wife of Shahnawaz Amir, shook the nation to the core with local people and celebrities lamenting and mourning the injustice and oppression plaguing the country's women.

Showbiz personalities have come out to show their anger and disappointment on why the justice system has failed to ensure protection and security. While hundreds and thousands of people lament, Lollywood's talented actress Mawra Hocane has called the Pakistani land a "playground for murderers."

Hocane tweeted, “Noor Mukadam’s murderer still lives. Motorway rape case is still unresolved. Khadija’s stabber is roaming freely. After what Usman Mirza, Danish Sheikh and ZahirJaffer did, why are we still surprised at Shahnawaz Amir’s case? My country is a playground for murderers, rapists, harassers!”

#Noormukadam ‘s murderer still alive. Motorway rape case still unresolved. Khadija’s stabber roaming freely. After #UsmanMirza #DanishSheikh #ZahirJaffer Why are we surprised at #ShahnawazAmir case? My country is a playground for murderers/rapists/harassers!!!! #JusticeForSarah — MAWRA HOCANE (Hussain) (@MawraHocane) September 25, 2022

Taking to Twitter, Usman Mukhtar wrote, “Another woman brutally murdered. Another hashtag asking for justice. “How long till women feel safe to leave violent situations and marriages? How long till they receive support before they're killed? How long till we stop asking what she must have done to cause this? #JusticeForSarah.”

Another woman brutally murdered. Another hashtag asking for justice. How long till women feel safe to leave violent situations/marriages?How long till they receive support before they're killed? How long till we stop asking what she must have done to cause this? #JusticeForSarah — Usman Mukhtar (@MukhtarHoonMein) September 24, 2022

Pakistani TV host and actor Ahsan Khan, in a now-expired Instagram story, stated, “If only Zahir Jaffer was hanged and punished, perhaps, we wouldn’t have another Zahir Jaffer on the lose.”

Host Shaista Lodhi added, “Our society has chronic problems that go unaddressed, and aren’t even adequately discussed because of hypocritically brushing them under the carpet. Violence against women and children, gender-based violence, sexual abuse of women and children are gruesome realities.”

Our society has chronic problems that go unaddressed, & aren’t even adequately discussed, because of hypocritically brushing them under the carpet. Violence against women & children, gender based violence, sexual abuse of women & children are gruesome realities. #JusticeforSarah — Dr. Shaista Lodhi (@IamShaistaLodhi) September 24, 2022

Kanwal Ahmed chimed in, “From ‘ghar basana hai toh bardasht toh karna paray ga,’ to ‘Aray toh uss ko dekh ke shadi karni chahiye thi,’ the complete burden and blame of sustaining an abusive marriage, even if it costs her, her life, always lies on women in our society.”

From: “ghar basana hai toh bardasht toh karna paray ga.” To: “Aray toh uss ko dekh ke shadi karni chahiye thi.” The complete burden (and blame) of sustaining an abusive marriage, even if it costs her - her life, ALWAYS lies on the woman in our society.#JusticeForSarah — Kanwal Ahmed (@kanwalful) September 25, 2022

Social media personality Momin Saqib said, “From Noor to Sarah and all the unreported victims of heinous crimes across the country, this is a bitter reflection of core realities, which proves the alarming need of strict legislation against perpetrators! #JusticeForSarah, may there never be another hashtag for any human!”

From Noor to Sarah and all the unreported victims of heinous crimes across the country. This is a bitter reflection of core realities, which proves the alarming need of strict legislation against perpetrators!#JusticeForSarah - May there never be another hashtag for any human! — Momin Saqib (@mominsaqib) September 24, 2022

Revered Pakistani actress Mahira Khan tweeted, “How long before we get any sort of justice for any woman who has been killed at the hands of rage and privilege. Another hashtag. Another long wait for justice. Justice delayed is justice denied." Mahira Khan tweeted. While PR mogul Frieha Altaf had called Pakistan "No country for women!"

How long before we get any sort of justice for any woman who has been killed at the hands of rage and privilege. Another hashtag. Another long wait for justice. Justice delayed is justice denied. #JusticeForSarah — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) September 23, 2022

Singer Frieha Altaf wrote, "Only cowards beat! Only animals attack the vulnerable.Everyday there is a story of a girl/woman/wife/child beaten,abused,raped or murdered. The horrors don’t cease. There is no justice. Raise your sons with the right values.stop patriarchy."

Only cowards beat! Only animals attack the vulnerable.Everyday there is a story of a girl/woman/wife/child beaten,abused,raped or murdered. The horrors don’t cease. There is no justice. Raise your sons with the right values.stop patriarchy. #JusticeForSarah #JusticeforSara — Frieha Altaf (@FriehaAltaf) September 24, 2022

Rabina Khan wrote, "When will this Stop. How will Women protect themselves? Who is looking out for them? Everyday there is a new hashtag. And people forget. We need to stand up for ourselves. All these Innocent women have been tortured, butchered, beaten and abused. It disgusts me."

When will this Stop. How will Women protect themselves? Who is looking out for them? Everyday there is a new hashtag. And people forget. We need to stand up for ourselves. All these Innocent women have been tortured, butchered, beaten and abused. It disgusts me #JusticeForSarah pic.twitter.com/UjLGZgHpVI — Rabina khan (@Rabinakhan78) September 24, 2022

For the record, prime suspect Shahnawaz Amir was arrested after fleeing the crime scene. Police officials informed that an FIR has been registered against him. Twitter has been flooding with the hashtag campaign #JusticeForSarah as the victim's friends and colleagues demand justice. The culprit, Shahnawaz, is reportedly in police custody and as he tried “tampering with the evidence.”