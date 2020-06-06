What Nawaz Sharif's doing in his latest picture from London
Web Desk
07:37 PM | 6 Jun, 2020
What Nawaz Sharif's doing in his latest picture from London
Share

LONDON – A fresh photo of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif surfaced online on Saturday, days after his pictures of having coffee with family outside his son’s office near Hyde Park went viral in Pakistan.

This time, the Pakistan Muslim League-N’s deposed leader was taking a stroll with his son Hasan Nawaz in a park in in London.

Reports in local media say his doctors have recommended the 70-year-old to take an hour-long walk every day.

Latest pics of Nawaz Sharif, having coffee in ... 09:57 PM | 30 May, 2020

LAHORE – Supporters of Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who is under medical treatment abroad, were ...

This is the second time the ex-PM left his apartment to go out in public after the coronavirus outbreak hit the United Kingdom, according to Sharif family.

Earlier in January, a picture of the former premier in which he was seen having dinner at an Arab restaurant took Pakistan by storm.

Nawaz Sharif has been in London since November last year after the Lahore High Court (LHC) gave permission to the former prime minister to travel to UK for treatment. In Pakistan, he is convicted of corruption.

More From This Category
COAS Bajwa, US envoy Khalilzad discuss Afghan ...
11:23 PM | 7 Jun, 2020
Pakistani PhD student dies in US due to ...
10:38 PM | 7 Jun, 2020
one dead as 5-storey residential building ...
08:55 PM | 7 Jun, 2020
In a first, Pakistan's emergency responders ...
08:21 PM | 7 Jun, 2020
SNGPL's Islamabad office sealed after senior ...
08:00 PM | 7 Jun, 2020
PTI govt decides to engage NAB for criminal probe ...
07:23 PM | 7 Jun, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Conflict between PPP and Cynthia Ritchie intensifies after denial of rape, sexual assault
08:22 PM | 6 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr