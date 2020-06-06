What Nawaz Sharif's doing in his latest picture from London
Share
LONDON – A fresh photo of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif surfaced online on Saturday, days after his pictures of having coffee with family outside his son’s office near Hyde Park went viral in Pakistan.
This time, the Pakistan Muslim League-N’s deposed leader was taking a stroll with his son Hasan Nawaz in a park in in London.
Reports in local media say his doctors have recommended the 70-year-old to take an hour-long walk every day.
Latest pics of Nawaz Sharif, having coffee in ... 09:57 PM | 30 May, 2020
LAHORE – Supporters of Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who is under medical treatment abroad, were ...
This is the second time the ex-PM left his apartment to go out in public after the coronavirus outbreak hit the United Kingdom, according to Sharif family.
Earlier in January, a picture of the former premier in which he was seen having dinner at an Arab restaurant took Pakistan by storm.
Nawaz Sharif has been in London since November last year after the Lahore High Court (LHC) gave permission to the former prime minister to travel to UK for treatment. In Pakistan, he is convicted of corruption.
- COAS Bajwa, US envoy Khalilzad discuss Afghan reconciliation process11:23 PM | 7 Jun, 2020
- Racism and nonviolent resistance11:13 PM | 7 Jun, 2020
- Pakistani PhD student dies in US due to ‘lockdown depression’10:38 PM | 7 Jun, 2020
- one dead as 5-storey residential building collapses in Karachi08:55 PM | 7 Jun, 2020
- In a first, Pakistan's emergency responders taken in loop to improve ...08:21 PM | 7 Jun, 2020
- Zaheer Abbas looks like Money Heist‘s 'Professor’, says Mehwish ...02:24 PM | 6 Jun, 2020
- Pakistani celebrities who never endorsed fairness products01:50 PM | 6 Jun, 2020
- Kanye West donates $2 million, establishes college fund for George ...08:24 PM | 5 Jun, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020