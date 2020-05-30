Latest pics of Nawaz Sharif, having coffee in London, take Twitter by storm

LAHORE – Supporters of Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who is under medical treatment abroad, were jubilant on Saturday to see their leader enjoying a cup of coffee on London streets in latest pictures making rounds on the internet.

It started with the politician's daughter, Maryam Nawaz retweeted an anti-Nawaz tweet carrying the ex-premier's pictures with family members near London’s Hyde Park.

تصویر کا مقصد تشہیر نہیں تذلیل تھا جو کہ ہر بار کی طرح الٹا ہو گیا۔جو لوگ زبردستی ICU میں گھس کر میری بیہوش ماں کی تصاویر بنانے کی کوشش کر سکتے ہیں،انکے لیے میاں صاحب کی گھر کی خواتین/بچیوں سمیت چھپ کر تصویر بنانا کیا مشکل ہے؟ اتنا ہی نیک کام تھا تو بزدلوں کی طرح چھپ کر کیوں کیا؟ https://t.co/vECHxSKpAS — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) May 30, 2020

She said the purpose of taking and uploading the photographs of her father was "defamation, not promotion".

Soon after, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supporters joined in and started retweeting the pictures on the social media platform. But Maryam took it the next level, by setting it as 'New profile pic'. Since then, #NawazSharifRulesHearts is trending on Twitter.

From the opposition, Science minister Fawad Chaudary was quick to condemn Sharif, who was forced out of the office over corruption before being jailed and subsequently released by PTI government for a medical trip to UK. In the same tweet, he criticized the former PM of making "a mockery of the country’s justice system, law, administration, and judicial system", asking how public could trust such a system.

ہمارے نظام انصاف، قانون، انتظامیہ اور عدالتی نظام کا منہ چڑاتی یہ تصویریں بتاتی ہیں کہ آخر عوام احتساب کے نظام پر کتنا اعتماد کر سکتے ہیں ؟ pic.twitter.com/dZxJ0VpM4q — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 30, 2020

PM’s Special Assistant Dr Shehbaz Gill said, “These people consider the nation as fool. He left for London with a false statement. The three-time prime minister lacks moral strength, they flee from the country on the basis of falsehood. Those people are pitiable who still hear their false utterances and consider them their leaders.”

انہوں نے قوم کو بے وقوف سمجھ رکھا ہے۔آپ جھوٹ بول کر لندن گئے۔جس جماعت کا میعار یہ ہو کہ تین دفعہ وزیراعظم بننے والے شخص میں اتنی اخلاقی قوت نہ ہو کہ وہ سچ بولے۔اور جھوٹ بول کر ملک سے بھاگ جائے۔ ترس آتا ہے ان لوگوں پر جو اب بھی اس جھوٹ کو سنتے ہیں اور انکو لیڈر مانتے ہیں۔افسوسناک https://t.co/y5T8vUp8t2 — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) May 30, 2020

Sharif family says doctors have advised to keep the 70-year-old in isolation in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Just yesterday, an accountability court (AC) issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Sharif in the Toshakhana (national depository) case.

Earlier on May 15, the court had summoned former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Yousaf Raza Gillani and former president Asif Zardari for Friday’s hearing regarding the national depository case.