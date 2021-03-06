Pakistani forces kill eight terrorists including 3 commanders in Waziristan

RAWALPINDI – Security forces conducted two separate intelligence based operations (IBOs) on terrorist hideouts in Boya and Dosalli areas of North Waziristan.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), eight terrorists including three terrorists were killed during the exchange of fire.

Abdul Aneer alias Adil of TTP Toofan group, Junaid alia Hamid of TTP Tariq group and Khaliq Shah Din alias Rehan of TTP Sadiq group were the commanders killed in the operations.