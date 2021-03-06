Pakistani forces kill eight terrorists including 3 commanders in Waziristan

08:26 PM | 6 Mar, 2021
Pakistani forces kill eight terrorists including 3 commanders in Waziristan
Share

RAWALPINDI – Security forces conducted two separate intelligence based operations (IBOs) on terrorist hideouts in Boya and Dosalli areas of North Waziristan.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), eight terrorists including three terrorists were killed during the exchange of fire. 

Abdul Aneer alias Adil of TTP Toofan group, Junaid alia Hamid of TTP Tariq group and Khaliq Shah Din alias Rehan of TTP Sadiq group were the commanders killed in the operations. 

Pakistan Army kills terrorists involved in murder ... 09:19 PM | 23 Feb, 2021

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army conducted two successful intelligence-based operations (IBO) in North ...

More From This Category
Hafeez Shaikh decides not to resign as finance ...
06:10 PM | 6 Mar, 2021
PTI asks ECP to withhold victory notification of ...
05:45 PM | 6 Mar, 2021
British Pakistani lawyer fights case for 34,000 ...
04:38 PM | 6 Mar, 2021
WATCH – Aamir Liaquat recites naat after Vote ...
03:15 PM | 6 Mar, 2021
‘Kaptaan’ reiterates commitment to fight till ...
03:30 PM | 6 Mar, 2021
Faisal Vawda submitted false affidavit in dual ...
01:56 PM | 6 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge - Two more goof-ups from the timeless film spotted by the ...
08:00 PM | 6 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr