Zara Noor Abbas enthralls fans with her singing skills

Web Desk 06:32 PM | 6 Mar, 2023
Zara Noor Abbas enthralls fans with her singing skills
Lollywood diva Zara Noor Abbas has managed to earn a name for herself with her sheer hard work in a short span of time in the entertainment industry. The Parey Hut Love actor is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful faces in the showbiz.

She is an avid social media user who knows exactly how to make fans gush over them and make them drool with her flamboyance. This time the case was no different.

The Badshah Begum famed actress took to her Instagram handle to share her recent visit to a church. She shared several stories of her visit and also posted a video of herself singing soulfully, which quickly went viral on social media. Her beautiful voice and passion for music left her fans in awe and received a lot of appreciation and love. Her visit to the church and her singing video captured the hearts of many and created a buzz among her followers.

The viral video was met with mixed reactions with her fans showering her with praise while others made fun of her singing.

On the work front, she is best known for her role in Khamoshi, Dharkan, Lamhay, Deewar-e-Shab, Ehd-e-Wafa, and Badshah Begum.

