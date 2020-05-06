After binging 'Dirilis: Ertugrul', Imran Khan has another recommendation for you

The coronavirus pandemic has sweepingly changed the rules of the world and bought it to a screeching halt. With a large chunk of our population locked up indoors, a significant number of people are shifting to digital platforms and streaming their favourite series/movies to make the most of their quarantine.

Our guess is that either you’ve binged the entire season of the much-hyped drama, Diriliş: Ertuğrul or probably are halfway through.

Thanks to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s request to release the Urdu dubbed version of the show on PTV, it has easily become more accessible to various audiences.

According to Faisal Javed Khan, the PM has another Turkish show that he would like to be broadcasted in Pakistan and that's Yunus Emre: Aşkin Yolculuğu.

....for unity. Yet another hit created by Mehmet Bozdag is a Journey of Transformation. Yunus Emre was well versed in mystical philosophy, esp that of the 13th-century poet and mystic Jalaluddin Rumi. Serial is a great example of a meticulous attention to detail work @trtworld pic.twitter.com/svDX4Z2M2L — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) May 4, 2020

The senator shared, "Yunus Emre (the Dervish) was an Islamic poet, a mystic and a poor villager. Story of a great Sufi wholly dedicated to Allah and searching for unity.”

He labelled the show as "a journey of transformation," and "yet another hit created by Mehmet Bozdag," who also scripted Diriliş: Ertuğrul.

"Yunus Emre was well-versed in mystical philosophy, esp that of the 13th century poet and mystic Jalaluddin Rumi. Serial is a great example of a meticulous attention to detail work ."

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!