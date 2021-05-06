New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern plans summer wedding
Web Desk
03:45 PM | 6 May, 2021
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern plans summer wedding
Share

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern has a lot going on in her life as the premier plans to get married during summer.

While they did not disclose the date, Ardern told Coast Radio that she and her partner television host Clarke Gayford have "finally got a date" for the wedding, New Zealand Herald said in a report.

"That doesn't mean we've told anyone yet, so I feel like we should probably put some invites out," Ardern was quoted as saying by the report.

The 40-year-old got engaged to Gayford, 44, during the Easter holidays in 2019 and they have a two-year-old daughter.

The wedding preps have officially kicked in as summer wedding is being planned. Considering it runs from December to February in the southern hemisphere, the festivity might not be celebrated in the traditional way since Ardern admitted she "feels a bit too old to have a bridal party", media reports quoted her as saying.

There is "nothing further to add over what has been reported this morning", a spokesman in the prime minister's office told Reuters.

Ardern became New Zealand's youngest prime minister when she took office in 2017 and is one of the few elected leaders to hold office while pregnant.

She returned to power last October delivering the biggest election victory for her centre-left Labour Party in half a century largely due to her government's decisive response to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

New Zealand PM becomes second after Pakistan’s ... 02:09 PM | 21 Jun, 2018

AUCKLAND - New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern gave birth to a baby girl in an Auckland hospital Thursday, ...

More From This Category
Bushra Ansari's sister Sumbul Shahid loses battle ...
03:35 PM | 6 May, 2021
Javeria Abbasi reveals ex-husband Shamoon Abbasi ...
04:32 PM | 6 May, 2021
My stepfather tried to rape me, says Eshal Fayyaz
03:13 PM | 6 May, 2021
Pakistani man dies trying to flee quarantine in ...
02:55 PM | 6 May, 2021
Eid telefilm Love Vaccine stars Yasir Hussain, ...
02:48 PM | 6 May, 2021
‘No More Israeli technology’ - Australia ...
02:07 PM | 6 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern plans summer wedding
03:45 PM | 6 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr