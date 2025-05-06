Google Free Career Certificates Now Open for Pakistani Youth; Check Eligibility and Apply

ISLAMABAD – Another oppotunity for Pakistani youth in digital skill development, as InnoVista, in collaboration with TechValley and Google, announced the launch of fully-funded Google Career Certificate Scholarships for young learners.

The course might cost around R2.8 lac in local currency but is being offered free with aim to empower individuals with job-ready skills in high-demand tech sectors. The program offers free access to Google’s internationally recognized professional certifications through the Coursera platform.

Studetns will get training in Data Analytics, Digital Marketing, Cybersecurity, IT Support, Project Management, and UX Design. Designed for flexibility, the courses can be completed in three to six months with less than 10 hours of weekly study.

Applicants do not require a college degree or prior experience, making opportunity widely accessible. According to InnoVista, the program specifically targets Pakistani youth aged 18 and above and encourages strong female participation with a goal of 40% female enrollment.

Successful participants will receive globally recognized certificate from Google, aimed at enhancing their resumes and increasing employability. Many global graduates of these programs have reportedly secured jobs or improved their career prospects within six months of completion.

Google Career Certificates Apply Only

Applications can be submitted before May 30, 2025 at: https://quest.innovista.pk/google-career-certificates/