Punjab’s Student Card to empower students with free travel, major discounts; full details here

LAHORE – Punjab’s Student Card is on cards for students as it offers Free Transport, Scholarships and much more for young learners.

In major step toward improving access to education and empowering youth, the provincial government announced plans to roll out Student Card for those enrolled in government and and private schools.

Developed under Punjab Education Department, Student Card is designed to offer range of benefits, aiming to ease financial and logistical burdens on students while also supporting their academic and professional growth.

One of most impactful features of Punjab Student card is free access to public transportation. Students will be able to travel across the province without paying fares, simply by presenting their Student Card—an initiative expected to especially benefit students from remote and under-resourced areas.

Beyond transportation, the card will function as a digital academic record, storing information on students’ grades, performance, and participation in co-curricular activities. Officials say this will streamline academic planning and provide valuable insights for career guidance.

Student Card will also serve as central platform for applying to national and international scholarships. To extend its reach and usefulness, Education Department is exploring collaborations with organizations offering student-focused services, including career counseling and tech-based learning platforms.

A centralized database will be established using data linked to the Student Cards, enabling the government to make better-informed decisions regarding educational policies, resource distribution, and institutional support across the province.

Officials have described the initiative as a major stride in modernizing Punjab’s education system and ensuring more equitable access to opportunities for all students.