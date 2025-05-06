Alizeh Shah says no to ‘Closed Door Rituals’ amid Showbiz Parchi Culture

LAHORE – Pakistani outspoken star Alizeh Shah continues to stay in limelight with her bold statement, and fashion persons, and this time she stirred conversation with new shocking revelations.

The Taqdeer star used platform to call out what she termed as widespread favoritism and unethical practices within showbiz industry.

In her post, she accused some fellow celebrities of using personal connections and influence—often referred to as “parchi”—to secure roles and stay relevant in the industry. She made it clear that she has never resorted to such means, insisting that her career has been built solely on talent and hard work.

Shah said favoritism only seems to work in Pakistan, taking a jab at the entertainment industry’s internal dynamics. She emphasized that she has always maintained her self-respect and avoided compromising situations behind closed doors, stating that she is proud of not participating in what she described as “rituals” often expected for professional advancement.

The actor also lamented what she called the “double standards” of professionalism in the field, saying that individuals who refuse to play along with such practices are often unfairly labeled as disrespectful or “badtameez.”

Her statement sparked discussion among fans and fellow actors, with many weighing in on the pressures and politics of the showbiz world. While her remarks have drawn support from some quarters, others see them as controversial and provocative.