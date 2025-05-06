Indian Navy’s P8I Aircraft comes on Pakistan Navy’s radar amid border tensions

ISLAMABAD – Indian Navy jets continue to fly near border and lately Aircraft P8I has come under vigilant watch of Pakistan naval forces, who even shared footage of enemy.

Navy tracked Indian maritime patrol aircraft last night amid the rising tensions between the two neighboring countries. The aircraft was spotted conducting surveillance near maritime borders.

Pakistan Navy assured that it is fully prepared to defend its territorial integrity and respond effectively to any aggression from India. P-8I is commonly used for reconnaissance and intelligence-gathering missions, and its deployment comes as part of India’s increased military activity in the region, particularly following recent tensions.

Earlier, Pakistani forces electronically jammed Indian Rafale fighter jets during a recent border escalation, forcing them to retreat. Officials cautioned further skirmishes with India could occur.

The rising tensions come after a deadly attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Indian-occupied Kashmir, on April 22. The attack left 26 people dead, and India quickly blamed Pakistan without presenting evidence. In retaliation, India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, a key water-sharing agreement between the two nations, and ordered the expulsion of Pakistani nationals from India. Pakistan responded by closing its airspace to Indian flights.

Pakistan since called for an independent international investigation into the Pahalgam attack, a request that India has not yet addressed. Several countries, including China, Türkiye, and Switzerland, have voiced support for Pakistan’s call for a fair and impartial probe into the incident.