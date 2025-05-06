Raw Plans Suicide Attacks In Balochistan After Botched False Flag Operation In Pahalagm

ISLAMABAD – Indian authorities continue to dent regional peace as after being exposed in Pahalgam, Indian spy agency RAW now planning to conduct suicide attacks in terror-hit Balochistan.

As tensions between two sides remain all time high, Pakistan’s intelligence agencies raised serious concerns about renewed terror activities by Indian intel, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), alleging it has activated a network of militants to launch coordinated suicide attacks in Balochistan.

Sources familiar with development revealed that RAW pushed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), and other splinter groups to target major cities such as Quetta, Gwadar, and Khuzdar. The planned attacks are believed to involve the use of vehicles like motorcycles and cars loaded with explosives, aimed at both security forces and civilian infrastructure.

Several key operatives involved in planning phase have already been moved to Afghanistan. Reconnaissance and attack planning are reportedly underway, as Pakistani counter-terror agencies remain on high alert to prevent any attempted strikes.

“This is a renewed push by RAW to destabilize the region from within,” said a senior intelligence official, speaking on condition of anonymity. “Our forces are vigilant and proactive to intercept and neutralize any threats to national security.”

The allegations come days after RAW’s purported involvement in failed false flag operation in Pahalgam, Indian-occupied Kashmir, came under scrutiny. Leaked documents circulated on Telegram suggested Indian media was instructed to launch a blame campaign against Pakistan 36 hours after the incident. However, early media reports violated that timeline, inadvertently exposing the planned disinformation drive.

Pakistani officials, including those in the Ministry of Interior and Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), have not released an official statement at the time of reporting.

Security analysts have urged for international scrutiny and stronger regional cooperation to curb cross-border terrorism and the misuse of intelligence operations for political objectives.