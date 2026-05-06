US claims success in Iran Military Operation, but Nuclear Dispute remains unsettled

WASHINGTON – US claimed achieving key objectives in military operation against Iran, in what American Secretary of State Marco Rubio describes as turning point in the recent escalation, but the announcement comes against a backdrop of unresolved nuclear tensions and rising regional uncertainty.

Rubio said the operation met its objectives and stressed that US is now focused on preventing further escalation. He added that a separate initiative, Project Freedom, is currently underway to ensure safe maritime navigation through Hormuz.

Despite end of the main operation, key strategic concerns remain unresolved as TeIran has not relinquished more than 900 pounds of highly enriched uranium, a bone of contention between arch-rivals.

Rubio addressed questions regarding legal basis of the operation amid criticism from lawmakers. Some members of Congress have argued that President Trump may have exceeded limits set under the War Powers Resolution, which restricts the duration of military engagements without congressional approval.

Rubio also highlighted humanitarian situation, saying around 23,000 individuals from 87 countries remain stranded on vessels in the Gulf region. He further reported that at least 10 civilian sailors have died amid the disruption, underscoring the broader impact of the conflict on maritime activity.

He said US remains committed to a diplomatic resolution and confirmed that U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are continuing negotiations, adding that any potential agreement would need to address both uranium enrichment and the status of nuclear materials believed to be stored in secure or underground facilities. According to Rubio, discussions remain complex and technical, but diplomatic engagement is ongoing.