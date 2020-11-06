Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in Pulwama
11:39 AM | 6 Nov, 2020
Share
Srinagar – Indian troops in their continued act of state terrorism martyred two youth in Pulwama district of Indian occupied Kashmir, today (Friday).
As per the details, Indian troops martyred youth and wounded two other civilians during a search operation in the Pampore area of the district.
One of the civilians, critically injured by Indian troops, succumbed to his injuries at SMHS hospital in Srinagar however the condition of other injured is reported to be stable now.
Meanwhile, Authorities snapped the internet services in several areas of the district to halt protests.
-
- Saudi Arabia allows all airlines to bring Umrah, visit visa passengers01:05 PM | 6 Nov, 2020
-
-
-
-
- Sana Javed & Umair Jaswal share beautiful throwback pictures from ...11:25 AM | 6 Nov, 2020
- Aamir Liaquat and wife Tuba test positive for COVID-1903:46 PM | 5 Nov, 2020
- Pakistan up 6 places on Global Hunger Index 202004:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- Top 6 Pakistani dramas that are on everyone’s watch list12:21 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran asks Tiger Force volunteers to regularly check eatables’ ...05:08 PM | 11 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020