Boy who made fun of Muslim ritual of prayer arrested in Muzaffargarh

Muzaffargarh police have arrested a young boy for making fun of the Muslim ritual of prayer, one of the five pillars of Islam.

The boy has been accused of making fun of the Muslim style of prayer through his dance moves and a video of him doing so went viral on the social media this week.

As a result, calls for Asif’s arrest became a top trend on Twitter.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and ordered stern legal action against the accused for hurting emotions of the Muslims.