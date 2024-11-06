Pakistani-American candidates Salman Bhojani, Suleman Lalani celebrate re-election victory

WASHINGTON – US presidential election remains in spotlight across the globe, with Donald Trump closer to claim presidency for second time.

Besides Trump and Harris, there is more into going in the US, as Pakistani-American candidates had a mixed performance, with notable victories and some setbacks in key races.

Pakistani origin Salman Bhojani, a Democrat leader, secured re-election to the Texas State Assembly, winning by a wide margin. He ran for the seat by advocating for healthcare reform, business development, and immigrant rights. His victory underscores the growing political presence of South Asian Americans in the U.S. and highlights the strong support he continues to enjoy in his Texas district.

Another success came from Suleman Lalani, also a Pakistani-American Democrat, who was re-elected to the Texas State Assembly with a commanding victory. Lalani’s win further contributes to the increasing visibility of South Asian representation in the state legislature.

Aaron Bashir, the Pakistani-American running for Congress as a Republican, failed to secure enough votes in Pennsylvania in a closely contested race. while Ayesha Farooqui, a Pakistani-American candidate for the House of Representatives in Michigan, lost her bid for office.

Besides Pakistanis, around three dozen Indian Americans are also running for local bodies and state seats in US to be part of political mainstream.