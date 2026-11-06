Chinese electric hypercar hits 503.17 km/h to set new Guinness World Record

ABU DHABI – A Chinese electric hypercar has made automotive history by crossing the 500 km/h barrier, reaching an extraordinary 503.17 km/h (312.66 mph) to establish a new production-car speed record.

The record was set by the Yangwang U9 Xtreme, the flagship electric hypercar from BYD’s luxury automotive brand Yangwang. The achievement surpasses the vehicle’s previous record of 496.22 km/h (308.34 mph), recorded at Germany’s ATP Papenburg proving ground in September 2025.

Professional racing driver Marc Basseng was behind the wheel during the latest attempt in Abu Dhabi on November 1, 2026. The Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) officially recognised the achievement, while the hypercar also secured Guinness World Records recognition for its single-direction speed performances.

The milestone makes the U9 Xtreme the first production car to officially surpass 500 km/h, although the result comes from a one-way run rather than a two-way average accounting for wind and road conditions.

More than 3,000 horsepower

The extraordinary performance comes from BYD’s upgraded e4 quad-motor independent drive system. Each of its four electric motors produces up to 555 kW (755 PS), delivering a combined peak output of 2,220 kW, or more than 3,000 PS.

The motors can reach speeds of 30,000 revolutions per minute, while the car boasts a power-to-weight ratio of 1,217 PS per tonne. Its output is more than double that of the standard Yangwang U9, which produces 1,287 PS.

The U9 Xtreme also features a 1,200-volt high-voltage electrical architecture and an upgraded BYD Blade Battery designed to handle extreme power demands. Its DiSus-X intelligent body control system helps manage suspension movement and maintain stability during acceleration, braking and cornering.

Tyre technology played an equally important role. Yangwang collaborated with Giti Tire to develop specialised semi-slick tyres capable of handling the enormous forces generated at speeds exceeding 500 km/h. Engineers also introduced measures to minimise tyre slippage against the wheel rims during acceleration and braking.

Nürburgring record and limited production

The U9 Xtreme has demonstrated its capabilities beyond straight-line speed. In September 2025, it completed Germany’s Nürburgring Nordschleife in 6 minutes and 59.157 seconds, becoming the fastest production electric vehicle around the famous circuit.

Its development has progressed rapidly since the original Yangwang U9 reached 309 km/h in January 2024. The standard model subsequently achieved 391.94 km/h in Germany in October 2024, before the more powerful Xtreme version reached 472.41 km/h in August 2025 and 496.22 km/h a month later.

Despite its extraordinary performance, BYD plans to manufacture only 30 examples of the U9 Xtreme worldwide.

The hypercar carries a reported price tag of more than 20 million yuan ($2.98 million) per unit, with some customers already having approved their individual specifications and moved towards contract signing and production scheduling.