Cm Maryam Inaugurates Crime Surveillance Unit For Smart Policing Across Punjab

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has formally inaugurated the CM Crime Surveillance Unit. The unit will carry out smart policing and digital monitoring of police officers’ performance at the district, circle and police station levels across the province.

On the occasion, the head of the Crime Surveillance Unit, Usman Tahir, gave the Chief Minister a detailed briefing on the unit’s work and systems. Under the new system, the latest crime data for every police station in Punjab will be available at the click of a button. The performance of police officers, including DPOs, DSPs and SHOs, will also be analyzed.

The unit will compile data on 20 different categories of crime, and experts there will prepare data analysis reports immediately. The system will also make it possible to monitor whether citizens’ complaints and applications are resolved on time, and action can be taken against the officials concerned in case of delay.

The unit will also identify noteworthy social media posts in line with national security requirements. Maryam Nawaz Sharif asked the IG Punjab for a police reform plan and directed that the data from Police Station Record Management be used properly.

The Chief Minister expressed displeasure over complaints of unjustified delays in registering FIRs. She also directed that negative propaganda against the police be responded to immediately.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said she wants to rid Punjab of all kinds of crime, and that the Crime Surveillance Unit was set up to make the campaign against crime more effective. She said there are good and bad people everywhere, and it is not right to question the performance of the entire police force because of a few individuals.

She said the historic downward trend in the crime rate, resulting from effective reforms in Punjab, is encouraging.