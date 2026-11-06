Usman Khan’s century powers Pakistan to nine-wicket win over UAE in U19 Asia Cup

MUSCAT – Defending champions Pakistan began their ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2026 campaign in style on Friday, beating the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by nine wickets in their Group A opener at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2), thanks to a superb century from Usman Khan.

Chasing 225, Pakistan reached the target in just 37.3 overs for the loss of a single wicket. Openers Usman Khan and Jahangir Bilal laid the foundation with a 153-run stand, and both scored half-centuries. Jahangir was eventually dismissed for 60 off 87 balls, an innings that included six fours.

Usman carried on in fine form and finished unbeaten on 139 off 120 balls, with 21 fours and a six. It was his fourth century in Youth ODIs. Abdul Qadir stayed not out on 20 off 19 balls, including a four and a six, as Pakistan finished the job.

Earlier, the UAE, batting first, were all out for 224 in 50 overs. Number eight Noorullah Ayobi top-scored with a counter-attacking 70 off 55 balls, hitting three fours and six sixes. Yayin Kiran Rai added 47 off 74 balls with seven fours. Zainullah Rehmani made 28 off 44 balls, with two fours and a six, and Ahmed Khudadad contributed 16 off 21 balls, including two fours.

For Pakistan, Mohammad Sayyam led the bowlers with 3/37 from his 10 overs. Hasnain Abbas Dar, Rizwanullah and Ali Raza took two wickets each, and Niqab Shafiq took one.