Governor Kundi announces direct Peshawar–Lahore flights from November 9

PESHAWAR – Good news for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Governor Faisal Karim Kundi announces direct Peshawar–Lahore flights from November 9

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has said that direct flights from Peshawar to Lahore will begin on Iqbal Day. Air connectivity between Peshawar and Lahore is being restored in cooperation with South Airways.

He said the journey from Peshawar to Lahore will take approximately 50 minutes to one hour. Initially, four flights per week will operate on the Peshawar–Lahore route, with the first flight departing Peshawar on November 9 at around 1:00 PM.

Faisal Karim Kundi said the service will provide travel convenience to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa residents, businessmen, and employees based in Lahore. He added that the direct Peshawar–Quetta flight service is continuing successfully, and the number of Peshawar–Lahore flights will be increased in the future.

The Governor said work is ongoing on the possibility of air connectivity to Dera Ismail Khan, Chitral, and Parachinar as well. He said further steps will be taken to link different areas of the province through air services, and that efforts will continue to make Peshawar the “City of Flowers” once again.