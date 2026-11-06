Pakistan facilitated Iran-US talks as a sincere mediator, says FO

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Office Spokesperson Sajjad Haider Khan has said that Pakistan, as a sincere mediator, provided every possible facilitation to resolve the dispute between Iran and the United States. He said Pakistan helped bring the two countries to the negotiating table after they had not spoken to each other for 47 years. He added that political dialogue and diplomacy, not war, are the solution to conflicts and the way to lasting peace in the region.

The spokesperson said the signing of the memorandum of understanding in Islamabad is proof of Pakistan’s peace efforts. Pakistan, he said, will continue its diplomatic efforts and facilitation for regional peace and stability. He said the negotiation process may take time and that extreme measures should be avoided in the meantime. Asked about a nuclear attack, he said it would not be appropriate to speculate or comment on the matter.

According to the spokesperson, the foreign ministers of the R4 countries discussed key regional and global challenges. The meeting covered the conflict between the United States, Israel and Iran, the Israel–Palestine situation, Houthi attacks in Yemen, and maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, Bab al-Mandab and the Red Sea. The foreign ministers reaffirmed their commitment to dialogue, de-escalation and the peaceful resolution of disputes, and agreed to continue consultations for regional peace.

The spokesperson said the Afghan Taliban government’s allegations of civilian casualties in Pakistani counterterrorism operations are baseless and unverified. He said the threat from terrorist networks operating from Afghan soil cannot be hidden behind misleading propaganda.

He said terrorist attacks in Pakistan have caused more than 3,500 deaths, with more than 1,400 people killed in 2026 alone.

The spokesperson strongly condemned the Houthi missile attacks targeting Saudi Arabia’s Makkah and Madinah regions. He said the attacks of October 26 are a serious violation of Saudi sovereignty and territorial integrity. Pakistan reiterated its unwavering solidarity with Saudi Arabia and called disregard for the sanctsity of the holy sites and the safety of civilians unacceptable.

He said that last Friday night, an LNG carrier linked to Pakistan, sailing in international waters in the Persian Gulf, was targeted. The 25-member crew included Pakistani nationals. The attack caused a minor fire, but all crew members were safe and the vessel returned safely to Qatar. Pakistani authorities concerned are in contact with the parties to establish the details of the incident.