Pm Youth Chromebook Scheme 2026 Class 9 Merit List Download

KARACHI – Students in Karachi can now get Prime Minister’s Youth Chromebook Scheme, as the Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) has announced the merit list for outstanding Class 9 students who appeared in the 2026 annual examinations.

Karachi board has made the list of shortlisted students available online, enabling eligible candidates to check their selection status without visiting board offices.

The programme specifically targets high-performing ninth-grade students studying at government schools affiliated with the Karachi secondary education board.

Students from both the Science and General groups have been included in the selection process, with academic performance in the 2026 annual examinations serving as the primary criterion for eligibility. Those who achieved outstanding examination results can now determine whether they have been shortlisted to receive a Chromebook under the government-supported initiative.

Check Chromebook Scheme Merit List

Karachi board has introduced an online verification process to help students access their selection details. Candidates can visit the official BSEK Chromebook Scheme webpage, where the merit list has been published.

Students are advised to carefully review the available information and confirm whether their names are included among the selected candidates.

While inclusion in the merit list represents an important step, the board has emphasized that shortlisted students must complete an additional registration requirement. Successful candidates are required to visit the Prime Minister’s Youth Chromebook Scheme registration portal and complete the necessary online formalities.

Students should not assume that appearing on the merit list automatically guarantees a Chromebook without completing the required registration process. The board has encouraged eligible candidates to finish the process promptly to avoid complications in securing their place under the scheme.

PM Youth Chromebook Scheme is intended to provide deserving students with greater opportunities to access modern educational technology.

The programme benefits talented students attending public-sector schools by helping them gain access to digital resources that can support classroom learning, research and independent study.