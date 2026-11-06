Wild monkey enters Islamabad International Airport terminal (VIDEO)

ISLAMABAD – A wild monkey entered the terminal building of Islamabad International Airport, prompting authorities to call wildlife officials to deal with the unexpected visitor.

Passengers spotted the animal moving around different sections of the airport and recorded videos of it on their mobile phones.

The monkey was seen roaming across the airport roof and the ceiling of the terminal lounge, attracting the attention of travellers and other people present at the facility.

اسلام آباد ایئرپورٹ کے ٹرمینل لاؤنج میں بندر داخل ہو گیا۔بندر لاؤنج کی سیلنگ اور چھت پر مٹرگشت کرتا رہا جبکہ مسافر اس کی ویڈیوز بناتے رہے۔ انتظامیہ نے بندر کو پکڑنے کے لیے وائلڈ لائف حکام کو طلب کیا، تاہم بندر خود ہی واپس قریبی جنگل میں چلا گیا۔۔ #IslamabadAirport https://t.co/4EDQkLVBIg — Saleh Safeer Abbasi (@Msalehsafeer) November 6, 2026

Following reports of the animal’s presence, wildlife officials were summoned to capture it. However, they could not succeed in catching the monkey.

The animal continued moving from one location to another before eventually making its way back into a nearby forest.

Despite its unexpected presence inside the airport terminal, the monkey did not cause any damage or harm to anyone.