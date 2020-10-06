CDA decides to launch online tax payment system
Asfand Tarar
09:50 AM | 6 Oct, 2020
CDA decides to launch online tax payment system
ISLAMABAD – In a bid to create ease to the tax payers of the Federal capital through internet banking, Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to launch online tax payment system to enable the residents of Federal capital to pay their taxes using internet banking accounts.

According to a news release, the online payment system will provide much needed relief and convenience to the taxpayers, besides having positive impact on the payment system's efficiency and effectiveness and CDA management is taking concrete steps for providing state of the art facilities to the residents, says a news release.

Once cash strapped CDA, had started gradually gaining financial stability since last one year and now due to effective policies and confidence of the general public in these policies, authority is racing towards gaining financial stability.

CDA has collected revenue amounting to Rs 989 million in the first quarter of the current financial year as comparing to the targets of Rs 2,000 million, APP reported.

The revenue generated will be spent on the development of the city particularly for executing public welfare projects, beautification and uplift of infrastructure of the city.

