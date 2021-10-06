Mahira Khan feels humbled over comparison with legendary Sri Devi

Mahira Khan's Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay has been winning hearts without a doubt and the 36-year old's performance, in particular, has left the audience hearing praises of her impeccable acting skills.

The admirers were so mesmerized by her heartwrenching portrayal of Mehreen's pain that they compared her spectacular performance to the legendary Sri Devi.

As the audience lauded the power-packed performances and the unfolding storyline, the Humsafar actor turned to her Instagram on Tuesday and shared the overwhelming love and responses of her fans.

Khan's performance was compared to legendary Indian actress Sri Devi by one of her fans. "I would be the last one to equate anyone to Sri. But Mahira was outstanding!! Both wrongly accused. Both unleashed their best behind the bars. What a performance.." wrote her admirer.

Replying to her fan's praise, Mahira expressed her gratitude with a humble response, "Oh wow... Thank you, you putting me in the same sentence with her- I know what it means for you! Thankyou thank you,"

Starring an ensemble cast of Mahira Khan, Usman Mukhtar and Kubra Khan, HKKST is an avalanche of emotions and is penned by Umera Ahmed.

On the work front, Mahira has been highly praised for her comeback in the drama serial Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay and the short film Prince Charming.