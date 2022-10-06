Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 06 October 2022

08:28 AM | 6 Oct, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 06 October 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs142,800 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 122,400. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 112,120 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 130,900.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 142,800 PKR 1,705
Karachi PKR 142,800 PKR 1,705
Islamabad PKR 142,800 PKR 1,705
Peshawar PKR 142,800 PKR 1,705
Quetta PKR 142,800 PKR 1,705
Sialkot PKR 142,800 PKR 1,705
Attock PKR 142,800 PKR 1,705
Gujranwala PKR 142,800 PKR 1,705
Jehlum PKR 142,800 PKR 1,705
Multan PKR 142,800 PKR 1,705
Bahawalpur PKR 142,800 PKR 1,705
Gujrat PKR 142,800 PKR 1,705
Nawabshah PKR 142,800 PKR 1,705
Chakwal PKR 142,800 PKR 1,705
Hyderabad PKR 142,800 PKR 1,705
Nowshehra PKR 142,800 PKR 1,705
Sargodha PKR 142,800 PKR 1,705
Faisalabad PKR 142,800 PKR 1,705

