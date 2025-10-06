Another Uae Based Airline Issues New Power Bank Restrictions

DUBAI – Following Emirates Airline’s recent announcement, another UAE-based carrier, Flydubai, has introduced new safety guidelines regarding power banks onboard, effective October 1, 2025.

The airline’s updated policy is part of broader aviation safety efforts by UAE carriers, prompted by rising concerns over lithium battery-related incidents during flights.

According to Flydubai’s statement, passengers are allowed to carry only one power bank per person in their hand luggage, and it must not exceed a rating of 100 watt-hours (Wh).

Devices over this limit are strictly prohibited. Furthermore, the use of power banks during the flight is not permitted, whether to charge devices or connect through the aircraft’s power sockets.

The airline emphasized that visible labeling of the power bank’s capacity is essential for approval at security checkpoints.

Recent reports indicate a surge in incidents involving lithium batteries used in portable power banks, as more passengers have begun using them mid-flight in recent years. These batteries, particularly lithium-ion and lithium-polymer types, pose safety risks if damaged or overcharged, potentially leading to thermal runaway — a condition where battery temperature rises uncontrollably.

Thermal runaway can cause severe outcomes such as fires, explosions, and the release of toxic gases, as heat buildup surpasses the battery’s ability to dissipate it.