Mohammad Amir backs idea of Sarfaraz Ahmed joining PCB selection committee

LAHORE – Former fast bowler Mohammad Amir has supported the proposal to include Sarfaraz Ahmed in PCB’s selection affairs.

Commenting on reports about Sarfaraz’s possible role in the selection committee, Amir said it would be a wise decision as Sarfaraz is honest and well aware of the strengths and weaknesses of current players.

He clarified that so far, he has only heard about Sarfaraz’s inclusion through media reports. In his video message, Amir once again denied rumors about his comeback, saying it’s time to move forward with young players.

Amir added that Pakistan played the Asia Cup final and expressed hope that with a stronger combination, the team will reach and win the ICC T20 World Cup final.