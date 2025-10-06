Latest

Pakistan’s Arfan Dad reaches Asian Heyball Championship semifinals after knocking out two Indian players

By Web Desk
10:20 pm | Oct 6, 2025
In the ongoing Asian Heyball Championship in Jordan, Pakistan’s Arfan Dad has advanced to the semifinals after defeating two Indian players in a single day.

He beat India’s Shehbaz Adil Khan 7-3 in the pre-quarterfinals and Shivam Arora 7-6 in the quarterfinals. Irfan will now face India’s Sandeep Gulati in the semifinal.

The “Heyball” is the Chinese version of 8-ball pool, differing mainly in table standards. Pakistan had nominated two players for the event — UK-based Arfan Dad and Nadeem Gill, who was eliminated in the Round of 32.

