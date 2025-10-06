Pakistan’s Arfan Dad reaches Asian Heyball Championship semifinals after knocking out two Indian players

In the ongoing Asian Heyball Championship in Jordan, Pakistan’s Arfan Dad has advanced to the semifinals after defeating two Indian players in a single day.

He beat India’s Shehbaz Adil Khan 7-3 in the pre-quarterfinals and Shivam Arora 7-6 in the quarterfinals. Irfan will now face India’s Sandeep Gulati in the semifinal.

The “Heyball” is the Chinese version of 8-ball pool, differing mainly in table standards. Pakistan had nominated two players for the event — UK-based Arfan Dad and Nadeem Gill, who was eliminated in the Round of 32.