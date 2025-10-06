Saudi Arabia allows holders of all visa types to perform Umrah

JEDDAH – The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has confirmed that holders of all types of visas are now allowed to perform Umrah while in Saudi Arabia.

The ministry said the measure comes as part of its efforts to streamline procedures for Umrah performers and broaden access to services within the Hajj and Umrah system, in support of the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, according to SPA news.

The ministry indicated that these visas include personal and family visit visas, electronic tourist visas, transit visas, work visas, and other types of visas.

It has reaffirmed its continuous efforts to ease the process for Muslims worldwide who wish to perform Umrah. In a recent statement, the ministry emphasized that the Kingdom’s commitment to facilitating smooth arrivals and safe rituals for pilgrims remains a top priority.

As part of these ongoing efforts, the ministry introduced the Nusuk Umrah platform, an innovative digital solution designed to streamline the Umrah process. The platform allows Muslims to directly select and purchase Umrah packages, while also providing an easy and efficient method for obtaining Umrah permits electronically. With this system, users can seamlessly book services, choose convenient timings, and plan their journey with greater flexibility.

The ministry highlighted that these enhancements are part of the Kingdom’s broader strategy to ensure that pilgrims can perform their spiritual duties with tranquility and without any inconvenience. By improving the ease of access, the Saudi government, led by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince, aims to offer Muslims the opportunity to visit the Two Holy Mosques in Mecca and Medina, all within a safe and serene environment.

Moreover, the ministry pointed out that these advancements not only aim to provide high-quality services but also contribute to enriching the spiritual journey of Umrah performers, ensuring that their faith experience is both fulfilling and hassle-free.