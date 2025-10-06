Saudi Arabia allows Umrah on all types of visas

Saudi Arabia has announced a major facilitation for Umrah pilgrims, allowing visitors holding any type of visa to perform Umrah.

According to the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, individuals entering the Kingdom on visit, family visit, tourist, or transit visas will now be permitted to perform the pilgrimage.

This new policy enables Muslims from around the world to perform Umrah regardless of their visa category.

The ministry further stated that the “Nusuk Umrah Portal” has been upgraded to simplify the booking and permit process.

Officials said the move is part of Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to enhance services and ease religious travel for pilgrims worldwide.