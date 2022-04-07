Mustafa Klair wins second position in LGS Annual Sports Day
Share
LAHORE – Mustafa Klair, son of Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) Secretary Moazzam Khan Klair, made his ‘sportsman dad’ proud by winning the second position in the Annual Sports Day of Lahore Grammar School (LGS) Johar Town Campus.
Sharing his feelings after his son’s brilliant success, Moazzam Khan said: “I am very glad with my son’s achievement in the LGS Annual Sports Day. He secured the second position in annual sports day that helped me recall my childhood memories, when I used to win medals in cycling.
"I am now more concerned about his passion for sports and I will fully facilitate him in preparing well for the next events and try to help him achieve his dreams in sports.”
Mustafa Klair, a brilliant student of Lahore Grammar School Johar Town Campus, thanked his parents and siblings for their all-out support and guidance that helped him achieve this feat. “I am now keen to work and train harder and prepare well for the upcoming events as I want to achieve bigger in sports and wants to continue the legacy of my father – Moazzam Khan Klair.”
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of foliar fertilizer spray on plants07:38 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
- How to avoid reduce cattle milk in hot weather?09:23 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
- Islamabad Club Champions Trophy 2022: Asean, Kalabagh/Shahtaj reach ...11:58 PM | 7 Apr, 2022
- PM Imran to address nation tomorrow as Supreme Court nullifies all ...10:40 PM | 7 Apr, 2022
- Mustafa Klair wins second position in LGS Annual Sports Day09:59 PM | 7 Apr, 2022
- Opposition celebrates SC decision against PM Imran government09:11 PM | 7 Apr, 2022
- London Book Fair 2022: Ben Okri, Diane Ewen, Afra Atiq, and ...08:40 PM | 7 Apr, 2022
- Hania Aamir gets emotional as she distributes Iftar boxes among people04:44 PM | 7 Apr, 2022
- Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh enthrall audience with Pakistani hit ...06:59 PM | 7 Apr, 2022
- Is Sadaf Kanwal expecting her first child?04:20 PM | 7 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022