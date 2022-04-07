Mustafa Klair wins second position in LGS Annual Sports Day

09:59 PM | 7 Apr, 2022
Mustafa Klair wins second position in LGS Annual Sports Day
Share

LAHORE – Mustafa Klair, son of Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) Secretary Moazzam Khan Klair, made his ‘sportsman dad’ proud by winning the second position in the Annual Sports Day of Lahore Grammar School (LGS) Johar Town Campus. 

Sharing his feelings after his son’s brilliant success, Moazzam Khan said: “I am very glad with my son’s achievement in the LGS Annual Sports Day. He secured the second position in annual sports day that helped me recall my childhood memories, when I used to win medals in cycling.

"I am now more concerned about his passion for sports and I will fully facilitate him in preparing well for the next events and try to help him achieve his dreams in sports.” 

Mustafa Klair, a brilliant student of Lahore Grammar School Johar Town Campus, thanked his parents and siblings for their all-out support and guidance that helped him achieve this feat. “I am now keen to work and train harder and prepare well for the upcoming events as I want to achieve bigger in sports and wants to continue the legacy of my father – Moazzam Khan Klair.”

More From This Category
Islamabad Club Champions Trophy 2022: Asean, ...
11:58 PM | 7 Apr, 2022
Training camp of Boys U-16 Junior Davis Cup team ...
06:35 PM | 7 Apr, 2022
Babar Azam retains top spot, Imam jumps to 3rd in ...
11:37 PM | 6 Apr, 2022
Shahid Afridi pens a lovely birthday wish for ...
04:46 PM | 6 Apr, 2022
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam nominated for ICC ...
01:22 PM | 6 Apr, 2022
PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja to meet Indian cricket ...
09:05 PM | 5 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Naimal Khawar looks breathtaking in new viral video
05:10 PM | 7 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr