Mustafa Klair wins second position in LGS Annual Sports Day

LAHORE – Mustafa Klair, son of Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) Secretary Moazzam Khan Klair, made his ‘sportsman dad’ proud by winning the second position in the Annual Sports Day of Lahore Grammar School (LGS) Johar Town Campus.

Sharing his feelings after his son’s brilliant success, Moazzam Khan said: “I am very glad with my son’s achievement in the LGS Annual Sports Day. He secured the second position in annual sports day that helped me recall my childhood memories, when I used to win medals in cycling.

"I am now more concerned about his passion for sports and I will fully facilitate him in preparing well for the next events and try to help him achieve his dreams in sports.”

Mustafa Klair, a brilliant student of Lahore Grammar School Johar Town Campus, thanked his parents and siblings for their all-out support and guidance that helped him achieve this feat. “I am now keen to work and train harder and prepare well for the upcoming events as I want to achieve bigger in sports and wants to continue the legacy of my father – Moazzam Khan Klair.”