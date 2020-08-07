John Wick 5 announced, to film back-to-back with 4th installment

John Wick 5 is a go. Keanu Reeves is back with bang as it has been confirmed that the John Wick series will have a fifth film which is set to be shot back-to-back with the franchise’s fourth installment.

“John Wick 4” is currently scheduled to release on May 27, 2022. The film was delayed earlier in the year because of Hollywood’s ongoing production difficulties. No other details about the fifth installment in the franchise were provided during that time.

“We’re also busy preparing scripts for the next two installments of our John Wick action franchise, with John Wick 4 slated to hit theaters Memorial Day weekend 2022," Lionsgate CEO John Feltheimer said on the earnings call,as reported by Deadline. "We hope to shoot both John Wick 4 and 5 back-to-back when Keanu becomes available early next year.”

Directed by Chad Stahelski, each John Wick film further explores the series' rich mythology and expands the universe.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!