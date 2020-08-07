A sneak peek inside Selena Gomez's HBO cooking show

Selena Gomez is a woman of many talents and now the star is learning a thing or two about cooking in her kitchen!

The singer-actress explores her cooking skills in "Selena + Chef," premiering Aug. 13 on the new HBO Max streaming service. The 10-episode series has been filmed Gomez's kitchen in new Los Angeles-area house. They unscripted show will also focus attention on a different food-related charity in each episode.

"I really thought this would be something lighthearted because I was getting definitely down," she said in a video conference Wednesday. "Of course, there's more important things going on but this was an opportunity to make something that could make people smile."

A different master chef will join Gomez remotely each time to help her pick up a few culinary skills. The world-renowned chefs appearing this season include Angelo Sosa, Antonia Lofaso, Candice Kumai, Daniel Holzman, Jon & Vinny, Ludo Lefebvre, Nancy Silverton, Nyesha Arrington, Roy Choi and Tanya Holland.

Teaming up again with Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman, Gomez is executive producing the series.

