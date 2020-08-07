US President Trump signs executive order on banning transactions with TikTok's developer
WASHINGTON – United Sates (US) President Donald Trump has signed an executive order, which bans any transaction with TikTok's developer ByteDance Ltd. 45 days after the document's signing.
"The following actions shall be prohibited beginning 45 days after the date of this order, to the extent permitted under applicable law: any transaction by any person, or with respect to any property, subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, with ByteDance Ltd. (a.k.a.
Zijie Tiaodong, Beijing, China, or its subsidiaries, in which any such company has any interest," the order said on late Thursday.
The document added that "The spread in the United States of mobile applications developed and owned by companies in the People's Republic of China (China) continues to threaten the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States. At this time, action must be taken to address the threat posed by one mobile application in particular, TikTok".
