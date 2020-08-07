62nd death anniversary of Major Tufail Muhammad Shaheed being observed today
12:29 PM | 7 Aug, 2020
LAHORE - 62nd death anniversary of Major Tufail Muhammad Shaheed, recipient of Nishan-e-Haider, is being observed today (Friday).
Major Tufail Muhammad Shaheed was born in Hoshiarpur city of the eastern Punjab, on 22nd July in 1914.
In August 1958, he was assigned to launch an offensive against Indian forces in the area of Lakshmipur.
Major Tufail Muhammad faced heavy resistance from the enemy but carried on with his mission and embraced martyrdom the same day.
He was awarded Pakistan's highest military award Nishan-e-Haider, for his courage and bravery.
